All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 8542 Cherokee Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
8542 Cherokee Ridge
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:32 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8542 Cherokee Ridge
8542 Cherokee Ridge
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
8542 Cherokee Ridge, Converse, TX 78109
Converse
Amenities
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 3 BR 2.5 BATH HOME IN ROLLING CREEK * MANY UPGRADES INCLUDE SMOOTH TOP STOVE, BEAUTIFUL BLACK GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND BRASS FIXTURES THROUGHOUT * SMALL TO MEDIUM DOGS ONLY *
(RLNE5069133)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8542 Cherokee Ridge have any available units?
8542 Cherokee Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Converse, TX
.
What amenities does 8542 Cherokee Ridge have?
Some of 8542 Cherokee Ridge's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8542 Cherokee Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
8542 Cherokee Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8542 Cherokee Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 8542 Cherokee Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 8542 Cherokee Ridge offer parking?
No, 8542 Cherokee Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 8542 Cherokee Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8542 Cherokee Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8542 Cherokee Ridge have a pool?
No, 8542 Cherokee Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 8542 Cherokee Ridge have accessible units?
No, 8542 Cherokee Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 8542 Cherokee Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 8542 Cherokee Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8542 Cherokee Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 8542 Cherokee Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas