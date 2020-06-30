8505 Cheyenne Bluff

Amenities

air conditioning

Updates! Home interior has been repainted and new flooring installed throughout. Dont miss out on renting this great home in Converse,TX. Home is conveniently located near shopping, schools, and entertainment.



SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NO PETS!



APPLICATION FEE $65

Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.

Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SHOWING