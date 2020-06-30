All apartments in Converse
Last updated February 20 2020

823 Meadow Stone

823 Meadow Stone · No Longer Available
Location

823 Meadow Stone, Converse, TX 78109
Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease, terms and conditions apply upon move in. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Meadow Stone have any available units?
823 Meadow Stone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
Is 823 Meadow Stone currently offering any rent specials?
823 Meadow Stone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Meadow Stone pet-friendly?
Yes, 823 Meadow Stone is pet friendly.
Does 823 Meadow Stone offer parking?
No, 823 Meadow Stone does not offer parking.
Does 823 Meadow Stone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Meadow Stone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Meadow Stone have a pool?
No, 823 Meadow Stone does not have a pool.
Does 823 Meadow Stone have accessible units?
No, 823 Meadow Stone does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Meadow Stone have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 Meadow Stone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 823 Meadow Stone have units with air conditioning?
No, 823 Meadow Stone does not have units with air conditioning.

