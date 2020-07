Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Small pets. Convert garage that could be 2nd mstr suite or 2nd living area. Comes w/CF's, ceramic tile thruout, close to RAFB & Judson Easy access to IH10 & 1604, Nice patio. APP FEE and DEPOSIT IN MONEY ORDER OR OTHER FORM OF CERTIFIED FUNDS, COPY OF DL, SS# CARD & PROOF OF INCOME MUST ACCOMPANY APPLICATION AT TIME OF SUBMISSION. $300 PET DEPOSIT PER PET W/2 PET LIMIT (pic required) APP & SCREENING CRITERIA CAN BE DOWNLOADED FROM Additional Info. Applicants please verify schools.