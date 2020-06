Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Large 3 Bedroom in Cul-de-sac - Very well maintained home in cul -de- sac in desirable Judson Valley Subd. Home is nicely landscaped and has a level drive and lawn. This home features a two car garage with remotes, upgraded appliances, his and her vanities, and garden tub in master bath. $500.00 non-refundable cleaning fee. Sorry, no pets.



(RLNE5397147)