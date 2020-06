Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

502 Felicia Available 05/01/20 Nice Corner Lot-3 Bedroom Home in Converse, TX! - Beautiful two story home on a large corner lot! Covered patio, three sides brick, large walk in closet in master bedroom, sprinkler system, security system, garage door opener, 2-inch faux wood blinds, built in microwave. Great location with easy access to Randolph AFB and Loop 1604. This is a must see!



