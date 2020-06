Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage stainless steel game room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Ackerman Gardens. This property has an open floor plan with an island kitchen overlooking the living area, a huge game room upstairs as well as an additional flex room downstairs. Downstairs is all wood vinyl plank flooring, stainless appliance and faux wood blinds included. $250 off first months rent if an application is received May 15th, 2020! Move-in will be no sooner than 5 days after deposit is received & lease is signed.