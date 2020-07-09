Amenities
120 Meadow Way, Converse, TX 78109
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,000 sq ft
With attached garage
$1275 Monthly Rent
$1275 Security Deposit
$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18
Pets allowed with Pet Fee
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $3900 or more
Must verify good rental history
No felons or sex offenders
No evictions
No smokers
**Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.
Rent plus Deposit to move-in.
One year Lease with option to renew each year after.
Please call or text 210.274.5870
(RLNE5788847)