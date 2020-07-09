All apartments in Converse
120 Meadow Way

120 Meadow Way
Location

120 Meadow Way, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
120 Meadow Way, Converse, TX 78109

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,000 sq ft
With attached garage

$1275 Monthly Rent
$1275 Security Deposit

$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18
Pets allowed with Pet Fee

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $3900 or more
Must verify good rental history

No felons or sex offenders
No evictions
No smokers

**Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.

Rent plus Deposit to move-in.
One year Lease with option to renew each year after.

Please call or text 210.274.5870

(RLNE5788847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Meadow Way have any available units?
120 Meadow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 120 Meadow Way have?
Some of 120 Meadow Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Meadow Way currently offering any rent specials?
120 Meadow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Meadow Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Meadow Way is pet friendly.
Does 120 Meadow Way offer parking?
Yes, 120 Meadow Way offers parking.
Does 120 Meadow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Meadow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Meadow Way have a pool?
No, 120 Meadow Way does not have a pool.
Does 120 Meadow Way have accessible units?
No, 120 Meadow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Meadow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Meadow Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Meadow Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120 Meadow Way has units with air conditioning.

