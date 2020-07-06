Amenities
118 Meadow Dr - Property Id: 160916
Beautiful completely remodeled/rehabbed jewel in Converse, TX!
Great family home in well established neighborhood, quiet family-friendly community!
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 1 Car Garage with new Vinyl plank throughout.
New stove, New dishwasher, New garbage disposal, New Microwave/Vent combo pack over stove, New modern granite countertops with new modern, undermounted sink with modern faucets!
New custom cabinets, backsplash, remodeled bathrooms with custom tile work & vanities, neutral color palette, fresh interior/exterior paint, new doors & trim, huge backyard w/ mature trees
Pet deposit per pet with 2 pet limit (depends on weight so picture required).
Central air and heat from newly installed exterior HVAC unit, interior unit less than 5 years old.
Within 1-2 miles of newly built IKEA, N.E. Methodist Hospital Complex, HEB, Judson Early College Academy, Randolph AFB, 3 major parks and so much more!
THIS, IS. YOUR. NEW. HOME!
Its going to go FAST!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160916
(RLNE5825440)