Converse, TX
118 Meadow Dr.
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

118 Meadow Dr.

118 Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

118 Meadow Drive, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
118 Meadow Dr - Property Id: 160916

Beautiful completely remodeled/rehabbed jewel in Converse, TX!
Great family home in well established neighborhood, quiet family-friendly community!
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 1 Car Garage with new Vinyl plank throughout.
New stove, New dishwasher, New garbage disposal, New Microwave/Vent combo pack over stove, New modern granite countertops with new modern, undermounted sink with modern faucets!
New custom cabinets, backsplash, remodeled bathrooms with custom tile work & vanities, neutral color palette, fresh interior/exterior paint, new doors & trim, huge backyard w/ mature trees
Pet deposit per pet with 2 pet limit (depends on weight so picture required).
Central air and heat from newly installed exterior HVAC unit, interior unit less than 5 years old.
Within 1-2 miles of newly built IKEA, N.E. Methodist Hospital Complex, HEB, Judson Early College Academy, Randolph AFB, 3 major parks and so much more!
THIS, IS. YOUR. NEW. HOME!
Its going to go FAST!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160916
Property Id 160916

(RLNE5825440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Meadow Dr. have any available units?
118 Meadow Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 118 Meadow Dr. have?
Some of 118 Meadow Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Meadow Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
118 Meadow Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Meadow Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Meadow Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 118 Meadow Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 118 Meadow Dr. offers parking.
Does 118 Meadow Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Meadow Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Meadow Dr. have a pool?
No, 118 Meadow Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 118 Meadow Dr. have accessible units?
No, 118 Meadow Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Meadow Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Meadow Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Meadow Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 118 Meadow Dr. has units with air conditioning.

