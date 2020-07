Amenities

10607 Coyote Hill Available 07/05/19 NICE 3 BR HOME IN ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD*FIREPLACE IN LIVING*LANDSCAPED YARD WITH PRIVACY FENCE*LARGE BEDROOMS*MASTER HAS WALK IN CLOSET*EASY ACCESS TO I-35, 1604, & RANDOLPH AFB - NICE 3 BR HOME IN ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD*FIREPLACE IN LIVING*LANDSCAPED YARD WITH PRIVACY FENCE*LARGE BEDROOMS*MASTER HAS WALK IN CLOSET*EASY ACCESS TO I-35, 1604, & RANDOLPH AFB*$55.00 APPL. FEE (PER PERSON) IS NON-REFUNDABLE*SEC. DEP., FIRST MONTH'S RENT & PET FEE(S) MUST BE CASHIER'S CHECK OR MONEY ORDER*FIRST PET FEE IS NON-REFUNDABLE*LEASE MUST COMMENCE WITHIN 10 DAYS OF APPROVAL*FIRST MONTH RENT IS A FULL MONTH, WITH PRORATED RENT PAID 2ND MONTH OF LEASE*PET RESTRICTIONS



(RLNE3332479)