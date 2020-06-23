Amenities
10411 Brisbane River Available 05/16/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Converse - Beautiful rock/stucco 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home at Mac Arthur Park in Converse.
Great home with open living space and large master bedroom.
Kitchen includes refrigerator, range-oven, microwave, disposal and dishwasher. Home has garage door opener, alarm system and water softener, covered back patio and large yard.
Great location, close to 1604, I-10 and Randolph Air Force Base. Within minutes from shops and restaurants at The Forum.
Pets negotiable.
Amenities include access to community pool.
Tenant is still living in the home until 5/15.
Please contact us for a virtual showing via FaceTime as long as COVID-19 is active. We can do real showings after 5/15.
(RLNE4526436)