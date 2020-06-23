Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking pool garage

10411 Brisbane River Available 05/16/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Converse - Beautiful rock/stucco 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home at Mac Arthur Park in Converse.

Great home with open living space and large master bedroom.

Kitchen includes refrigerator, range-oven, microwave, disposal and dishwasher. Home has garage door opener, alarm system and water softener, covered back patio and large yard.

Great location, close to 1604, I-10 and Randolph Air Force Base. Within minutes from shops and restaurants at The Forum.

Pets negotiable.

Amenities include access to community pool.

Tenant is still living in the home until 5/15.

Please contact us for a virtual showing via FaceTime as long as COVID-19 is active. We can do real showings after 5/15.



(RLNE4526436)