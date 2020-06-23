All apartments in Converse
10411 Brisbane River

Location

10411 Brisbane River, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
10411 Brisbane River Available 05/16/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Converse - Beautiful rock/stucco 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home at Mac Arthur Park in Converse.
Great home with open living space and large master bedroom.
Kitchen includes refrigerator, range-oven, microwave, disposal and dishwasher. Home has garage door opener, alarm system and water softener, covered back patio and large yard.
Great location, close to 1604, I-10 and Randolph Air Force Base. Within minutes from shops and restaurants at The Forum.
Pets negotiable.
Amenities include access to community pool.
Tenant is still living in the home until 5/15.
Please contact us for a virtual showing via FaceTime as long as COVID-19 is active. We can do real showings after 5/15.

(RLNE4526436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10411 Brisbane River have any available units?
10411 Brisbane River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 10411 Brisbane River have?
Some of 10411 Brisbane River's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10411 Brisbane River currently offering any rent specials?
10411 Brisbane River isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10411 Brisbane River pet-friendly?
Yes, 10411 Brisbane River is pet friendly.
Does 10411 Brisbane River offer parking?
Yes, 10411 Brisbane River does offer parking.
Does 10411 Brisbane River have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10411 Brisbane River does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10411 Brisbane River have a pool?
Yes, 10411 Brisbane River has a pool.
Does 10411 Brisbane River have accessible units?
No, 10411 Brisbane River does not have accessible units.
Does 10411 Brisbane River have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10411 Brisbane River has units with dishwashers.
Does 10411 Brisbane River have units with air conditioning?
No, 10411 Brisbane River does not have units with air conditioning.
