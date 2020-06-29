10319 Mustang Ridge

Amenities

Immaculate single-story with easy access to I-35, Loop 1604, & Randolph AFB. This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an open floor plan with a large living area including media console cut out - great for your entertainment center! Pretty eat-in kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances plus gas cooking! Totally rehabbed (Summer 2019) has no carpet. Split bedroom plan; the master suite has nice walk-in shower, granite vanity. Spacious backyard with double covered patio great for family fun!