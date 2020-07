Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Wow! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a game room upstairs! Master bedroom is downstairs, great open floor plan with soaring high ceilings in the living room, great backyard for some family summer fun! Come check out what this property has to offer you. You don't want to miss out!