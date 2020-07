Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cute one story home in JISD! Open floorplan gives this home a large feel with high ceilings! Single living area offers wood laminate floors and lots of light. Private entry to oversized Master Bedroom has private bath w/ separate tub/shower, dual sinks & walk-in closet. Split floorplan gives room for spacious secondary bedrooms. Fenced backyard backs to greenbelt and features extended back patio. Owner is leaving washer/ dryer and fridge.