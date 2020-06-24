All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 10140 Windburn Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
10140 Windburn Trail
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:26 PM

10140 Windburn Trail

10140 Windburn Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Converse
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

10140 Windburn Trail, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fresh interior paint. New plank flooring throughout, no carpet. Kitchen & bathroom cabinets freshly painted. New SS appliances. Step up master for sitting area. His & Hers WI closets. $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) picture required. Application fee & deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany application at time of submission. Applicants should verify schools. Apply in office or online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10140 Windburn Trail have any available units?
10140 Windburn Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 10140 Windburn Trail have?
Some of 10140 Windburn Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10140 Windburn Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10140 Windburn Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10140 Windburn Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 10140 Windburn Trail is pet friendly.
Does 10140 Windburn Trail offer parking?
Yes, 10140 Windburn Trail offers parking.
Does 10140 Windburn Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10140 Windburn Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10140 Windburn Trail have a pool?
No, 10140 Windburn Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10140 Windburn Trail have accessible units?
No, 10140 Windburn Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10140 Windburn Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 10140 Windburn Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10140 Windburn Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 10140 Windburn Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109

Similar Pages

Converse 1 BedroomsConverse 2 Bedrooms
Converse Apartments under $1,000Converse Apartments with Pool
Converse Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas