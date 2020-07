Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse gym parking pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bocce court car wash area coffee bar conference room courtyard fire pit hot tub package receiving playground trash valet

Experience the newest apartments in Conroe, Texas at The Heights at Harper’s Preserve Apartments. Serving as an inspiration for the community’s name, our apartments are located minutes from Harper’s Horsepen Branch. The neighborhood surrounding The Height’s at Harper’s Preserve Apartments includes entry gates and gate house, private streets, a scenic lake, and a bountiful amenity package for families to enjoy. Residents will also enjoy walking trails, a wildlife garden, and play areas for children. It’s all in the name: preservation is at the heart of The Heights at Harper’s Preserve Apartments. Our attentiveness to preservation provides an endless supply to this sustainable apartment community. In addition to a beautiful natural surrounding, residents of The Heights at Harper’s Preserve Apartments will enjoy spacious floor plans, fully equipped kitchens, and an overall maintenance-free lifestyle. Call and schedule your tour with one of our leasing agents today, and see what our apartm