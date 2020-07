Berkshire Jones Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge internet cafe dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool internet access package receiving 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit hot tub lobby media room online portal playground smoke-free community

Inviting you the experience extravagance, The Grand Estates in the Forest welcomes you to luxury apartment living in Conroe, Texas. Elegance in every stride, sophisticated architecture and décor perfectly blend with the comforts of home to create a haven you want to come home to just nine miles from The Woodlands®. Seamlessly surrounded by nature, WG Jones State Forest opens doors to miles of trails of scenic beauty right in our backyard. Not only does our members-only community offer a beautiful location, experience the exceptional beginning with superior concierge services.