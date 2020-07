Amenities

Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 bath located just minutes away from I-45. Open-concept Layout with High Ceilings, Gas Fireplace and Tile Floors in the Living Areas. Great Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Plenty of Cabinets and Counter Space. Also Features a Breakfast Area + Separate Dining. Master includes Dual Walk-In Closets + Master Bath with Soaking Tub and Separate Shower. Located Minutes Away from Shopping, Schools and More! Schedule Your Appointment Before it's Gone!