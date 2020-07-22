41 Sun Valley Drive

Amenities

UNIQUE ARTISTIC home has so much to offer, from beautifully handmade cabinets throughout home, stained glass windows, solid wood floors, to special touches in each room. Built as a special project by master craftsmen. Within a few-minutes drive to Smithson Valley high school, this two story home tucked away on 3.4 acres is in beautiful Spring Branch, in desirable Sun Valley. Inside boasts open floor plan w/living/dining combo, great natural lighting, and a wonderfully peaceful view both from indoors and from the wrap-around deck. There are 3 bdrms, and 3 full baths. Kitchen offers walk-in pantry, granite counter tops, island, dishwasher & built-in oven & separate cook-top. Spacious upstairs bdrm w/full bath w/barn style door to close for privacy from downstairs. M/BR downstairs w/large walk-in closet, full bath w/floor to ceiling tiled walk-in shower & double vanity. Detached singe car covered parking w/workshop and loft storage. Just minutes away from Hwy 281 and 46W, close to shopping, schools and restaurants.