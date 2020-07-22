All apartments in Comal County
41 Sun Valley Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:29 AM

41 Sun Valley Drive

41 Sun Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

41 Sun Valley Drive, Comal County, TX 78070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
UNIQUE ARTISTIC home has so much to offer, from beautifully handmade cabinets throughout home, stained glass windows, solid wood floors, to special touches in each room. Built as a special project by master craftsmen. Within a few-minutes drive to Smithson Valley high school, this two story home tucked away on 3.4 acres is in beautiful Spring Branch, in desirable Sun Valley. Inside boasts open floor plan w/living/dining combo, great natural lighting, and a wonderfully peaceful view both from indoors and from the wrap-around deck. There are 3 bdrms, and 3 full baths. Kitchen offers walk-in pantry, granite counter tops, island, dishwasher & built-in oven & separate cook-top. Spacious upstairs bdrm w/full bath w/barn style door to close for privacy from downstairs. M/BR downstairs w/large walk-in closet, full bath w/floor to ceiling tiled walk-in shower & double vanity. Detached singe car covered parking w/workshop and loft storage. Just minutes away from Hwy 281 and 46W, close to shopping, schools and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Sun Valley Drive have any available units?
41 Sun Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Comal County, TX.
What amenities does 41 Sun Valley Drive have?
Some of 41 Sun Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Sun Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
41 Sun Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Sun Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 41 Sun Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Comal County.
Does 41 Sun Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 41 Sun Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 41 Sun Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Sun Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Sun Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 41 Sun Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 41 Sun Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 41 Sun Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Sun Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Sun Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Sun Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Sun Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
