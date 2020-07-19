All apartments in Collin County
2923 Bold Ruler Road

2923 Bold Ruler Road · No Longer Available
Location

2923 Bold Ruler Road, Collin County, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
Gorgeous Drees One story, barely lived in, large secondary bedrooms, great room open to kitchen design, painted cabs, SS appliances granite counters clean line design, desk planning center and mud room, Green Rated const. and Energy star rated! Nail down-Wood floors throughout, large Covered patio. split FP with lots of natural light, tankless water heater, full use of on-site club house, Full use of on site Gym with new cardio and weights, two pools, tennis courts, large covered outdoor living area, butlers pantry with granite
Prestigious Prosper ISD, large dining room off kitchen which could be flex space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2923 Bold Ruler Road have any available units?
2923 Bold Ruler Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collin County, TX.
What amenities does 2923 Bold Ruler Road have?
Some of 2923 Bold Ruler Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2923 Bold Ruler Road currently offering any rent specials?
2923 Bold Ruler Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 Bold Ruler Road pet-friendly?
No, 2923 Bold Ruler Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collin County.
Does 2923 Bold Ruler Road offer parking?
Yes, 2923 Bold Ruler Road offers parking.
Does 2923 Bold Ruler Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2923 Bold Ruler Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 Bold Ruler Road have a pool?
Yes, 2923 Bold Ruler Road has a pool.
Does 2923 Bold Ruler Road have accessible units?
No, 2923 Bold Ruler Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 Bold Ruler Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2923 Bold Ruler Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2923 Bold Ruler Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2923 Bold Ruler Road does not have units with air conditioning.
