2923 Bold Ruler Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage new construction tennis court

Gorgeous Drees One story, barely lived in, large secondary bedrooms, great room open to kitchen design, painted cabs, SS appliances granite counters clean line design, desk planning center and mud room, Green Rated const. and Energy star rated! Nail down-Wood floors throughout, large Covered patio. split FP with lots of natural light, tankless water heater, full use of on-site club house, Full use of on site Gym with new cardio and weights, two pools, tennis courts, large covered outdoor living area, butlers pantry with granite

Prestigious Prosper ISD, large dining room off kitchen which could be flex space.