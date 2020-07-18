210 Lindenwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking new construction

Rarely found Brand New home built in 2020 near 121 and 75 with 4 bed 3 full bath plus Study at the premium lot! This home features split bedrooms, a spacious kitchen with granite countertop island opening to dining and family room. This open concept includes ten foot ceilings in the entry and main living areas. Bay window provides the owner's suite additional natural light and more floor space. Also the owner's suite includes a 10 foot sloped ceiling with a spacious bathroom and oversize closet. The covered patio backs to a green belt and provides shelter and comfort for outdoor entertainment. Lots of green features like 16+ SEER AC, Programmable Thermostat, Tankless Water Heater, etc.