Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

210 Lindenwood Avenue

210 Lindenwood Ave · (469) 939-1483
Location

210 Lindenwood Ave, Collin County, TX 75454

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2119 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Rarely found Brand New home built in 2020 near 121 and 75 with 4 bed 3 full bath plus Study at the premium lot! This home features split bedrooms, a spacious kitchen with granite countertop island opening to dining and family room. This open concept includes ten foot ceilings in the entry and main living areas. Bay window provides the owner's suite additional natural light and more floor space. Also the owner's suite includes a 10 foot sloped ceiling with a spacious bathroom and oversize closet. The covered patio backs to a green belt and provides shelter and comfort for outdoor entertainment. Lots of green features like 16+ SEER AC, Programmable Thermostat, Tankless Water Heater, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Lindenwood Avenue have any available units?
210 Lindenwood Avenue has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 Lindenwood Avenue have?
Some of 210 Lindenwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Lindenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
210 Lindenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Lindenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 210 Lindenwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collin County.
Does 210 Lindenwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 210 Lindenwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 210 Lindenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Lindenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Lindenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 210 Lindenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 210 Lindenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 210 Lindenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Lindenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Lindenwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Lindenwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 210 Lindenwood Avenue has units with air conditioning.
