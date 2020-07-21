17401 Sanjeev

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

LIVE THE COUNTRY LIFE ON A BEAUTIFUL 5.5+ ACRES! Amazing maintained home; Open floor plan, 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths; Huge Kitchen with island and breakfast bar; Office, game room or study; Oversized master retreat, could be split to 2 bedrooms, tiled shower, dual sinks & vanity, cedar and secret closet; Sit on top of the hill and relax under the covered patio with breeze and stunning views of the creek, pond and trees; $50K 1550SF concrete floor metal shop with electric, water and 2 roll up doors, great for the car collector, boat, RV or business! Fully stocked fishing pond; Shared driveway; Fall in love with this home - guaranteed!!!