Collin County, TX
17401 Sanjeev
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:54 AM

17401 Sanjeev

17401 Sanjeev Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17401 Sanjeev Lane, Collin County, TX 75173

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
LIVE THE COUNTRY LIFE ON A BEAUTIFUL 5.5+ ACRES! Amazing maintained home; Open floor plan, 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths; Huge Kitchen with island and breakfast bar; Office, game room or study; Oversized master retreat, could be split to 2 bedrooms, tiled shower, dual sinks & vanity, cedar and secret closet; Sit on top of the hill and relax under the covered patio with breeze and stunning views of the creek, pond and trees; $50K 1550SF concrete floor metal shop with electric, water and 2 roll up doors, great for the car collector, boat, RV or business! Fully stocked fishing pond; Shared driveway; Fall in love with this home - guaranteed!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17401 Sanjeev have any available units?
17401 Sanjeev doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collin County, TX.
What amenities does 17401 Sanjeev have?
Some of 17401 Sanjeev's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17401 Sanjeev currently offering any rent specials?
17401 Sanjeev is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17401 Sanjeev pet-friendly?
No, 17401 Sanjeev is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collin County.
Does 17401 Sanjeev offer parking?
No, 17401 Sanjeev does not offer parking.
Does 17401 Sanjeev have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17401 Sanjeev does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17401 Sanjeev have a pool?
No, 17401 Sanjeev does not have a pool.
Does 17401 Sanjeev have accessible units?
No, 17401 Sanjeev does not have accessible units.
Does 17401 Sanjeev have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17401 Sanjeev has units with dishwashers.
Does 17401 Sanjeev have units with air conditioning?
No, 17401 Sanjeev does not have units with air conditioning.
