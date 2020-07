Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE IN AUGUST! Don't miss this beautiful home on a large corner lot located south of TAMU, close to jogging trails and the city athletic fields! The home features a large back yard! All appliances included as well as the washer and dryer. Wood laminate throughout the home and tile in the bedrooms. The living room is large and has an open feeling with raised ceilings. Extra wide driveway for additional parking.