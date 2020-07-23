All apartments in College Station
904 Gardenia
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

904 Gardenia

904 Gardenia Street · No Longer Available
Location

904 Gardenia Street, College Station, TX 77845

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Quaint College Station Home - Great home with an awesome floor plan!

This home has it all! Open concept with separate dining area and eating bar wrap the well appointed and spacious kitchen!
A huge living room with high vaulted ceilings and tall windows ties this house together and makes it perfect entertaining without sacrificing space.
So much storage with closet space galore!
Indoor utility with washer / dryer connections and ample pantry space.
Enjoy the outdoors with an enormous covered patio and park like back yard!
Oversized garage with work space.
Walking distance to parks, swimming pools and recreational facilities!

Pets welcome with pet deposit, no additional pet rent.

A must see!

(RLNE5963905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

