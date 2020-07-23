904 Gardenia

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Quaint College Station Home - Great home with an awesome floor plan!



This home has it all! Open concept with separate dining area and eating bar wrap the well appointed and spacious kitchen!

A huge living room with high vaulted ceilings and tall windows ties this house together and makes it perfect entertaining without sacrificing space.

So much storage with closet space galore!

Indoor utility with washer / dryer connections and ample pantry space.

Enjoy the outdoors with an enormous covered patio and park like back yard!

Oversized garage with work space.

Walking distance to parks, swimming pools and recreational facilities!



Pets welcome with pet deposit, no additional pet rent.



A must see!



(RLNE5963905)