903 San Saba Dr

Amenities
Available 07/31/20 Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, centrally, located in the popular Southwood Valley subdivision of College Station. This very nice home on a large lot includes a huge master bedroom, cathedral ceilings in the living room, a fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator with ice maker and gas stove. Other amenities include new ceramic tile through out all common areas, ceiling fans, a fenced yard, and 2 car garage. Located on TAMU Bus Route. Pest Control Included!
(RLNE5486167)