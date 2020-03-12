903 San Saba Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 07/31/20 Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, centrally, located in the popular Southwood Valley subdivision of College Station. This very nice home on a large lot includes a huge master bedroom, cathedral ceilings in the living room, a fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator with ice maker and gas stove. Other amenities include new ceramic tile through out all common areas, ceiling fans, a fenced yard, and 2 car garage. Located on TAMU Bus Route. Pest Control Included!



(RLNE5486167)