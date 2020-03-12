All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 903 San Saba Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
903 San Saba Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

903 San Saba Dr

903 San Saba Drive · (979) 260-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

903 San Saba Drive, College Station, TX 77845
Southwood Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1145 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/31/20 Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, centrally, located in the popular Southwood Valley subdivision of College Station. This very nice home on a large lot includes a huge master bedroom, cathedral ceilings in the living room, a fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator with ice maker and gas stove. Other amenities include new ceramic tile through out all common areas, ceiling fans, a fenced yard, and 2 car garage. Located on TAMU Bus Route. Pest Control Included!

(RLNE5486167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 San Saba Dr have any available units?
903 San Saba Dr has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 903 San Saba Dr have?
Some of 903 San Saba Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 San Saba Dr currently offering any rent specials?
903 San Saba Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 San Saba Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 San Saba Dr is pet friendly.
Does 903 San Saba Dr offer parking?
Yes, 903 San Saba Dr does offer parking.
Does 903 San Saba Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 San Saba Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 San Saba Dr have a pool?
No, 903 San Saba Dr does not have a pool.
Does 903 San Saba Dr have accessible units?
No, 903 San Saba Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 903 San Saba Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 San Saba Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 903 San Saba Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 903 San Saba Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 903 San Saba Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station 3 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with Gym
College Station Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TX
Bryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity