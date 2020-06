Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

AVAILABLE FOR JULY MOVE IN . This 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex is located in south College Station just 1 mile south of TAMU campus. This property is right next to Gabbard Park. Gabbard Park is a beautiful city park with a playground, walking trails, and a pond with a water feature. PET FRIENDLY with a large fenced in back yard. You don't want to miss out on this one!