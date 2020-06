Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

AVAILABLE IN JULY! This 4 bedroom home is conveniently located on a cul de sac in Raintree subdivision. Huge fenced in yard with storage 2 large storage sheds and garden area. Spacious family room boasts beautifier wood flooring and fireplace. Very nice laundry room right off cheerful kitchen. Easy access to TAMU. Square footage included converted garage which is now large game room. Could easily be converted back into 2 car garage.