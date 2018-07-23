715 Summerglen Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible parking garage

Rent: $1,750.00/mo.;

Deposit: $1,700.00;



Available NOW! This bright, airy home is located in Glenhaven Subdivision and features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2-car garage. The living room is large, open concept with a brick fireplace. In the kitchen you will find granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space, a pantry, a breakfast nook, and a formal dining room. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with dual sinks, a walk-in shower, and a separate soaking tub. The other 2 bedrooms are both a nice size, and one includes a walk-in closet. The back yard features a covered patio with a deck.



Location could not be better. You can walk to dinner and shopping at Cheddar’s, Texas Roadhouse, Home Depot and Kirkland’s. Plus, this home is 5 minutes from Texas A&M University. This house feeds into the much-desired College Hills Elementary, Oakwood Intermediate and A&M Consolidated High School.



Please call us to set up an appointment to view the property or for more information. You can also visit our website for our other available properties willrentbcs -dot- com.



Williams Rentals has been providing affordable, quality housing to the Bryan College Station community since 1968. We are a locally owned family business and pride ourselves in taking care of our properties and our tenants. We look for responsible, reliable tenants and, in return, we do our best to always provide attentive customer service and maintenance.



Williams Rentals is an equal housing opportunity company. Our properties are available to all qualified applicants, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, familial status, handicap or national origin. In accordance with fair-housing laws, we'll make reasonable accommodations to our rules, policies, practices, or services. We are not set up to accept Section 8 Vouchers from Housing and Urban Development (HUD).



(RLNE5781657)