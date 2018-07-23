All apartments in College Station
715 Summerglen Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

715 Summerglen Dr

715 Summerglen Drive · (979) 822-9223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

715 Summerglen Drive, College Station, TX 77840
Glenhaven

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1679 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
garage
Rent: $1,750.00/mo.;
Deposit: $1,700.00;

Available NOW! This bright, airy home is located in Glenhaven Subdivision and features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2-car garage. The living room is large, open concept with a brick fireplace. In the kitchen you will find granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space, a pantry, a breakfast nook, and a formal dining room. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with dual sinks, a walk-in shower, and a separate soaking tub. The other 2 bedrooms are both a nice size, and one includes a walk-in closet. The back yard features a covered patio with a deck.

Location could not be better. You can walk to dinner and shopping at Cheddar’s, Texas Roadhouse, Home Depot and Kirkland’s. Plus, this home is 5 minutes from Texas A&M University. This house feeds into the much-desired College Hills Elementary, Oakwood Intermediate and A&M Consolidated High School.

Please call us to set up an appointment to view the property or for more information. You can also visit our website for our other available properties willrentbcs -dot- com.

Williams Rentals has been providing affordable, quality housing to the Bryan College Station community since 1968. We are a locally owned family business and pride ourselves in taking care of our properties and our tenants. We look for responsible, reliable tenants and, in return, we do our best to always provide attentive customer service and maintenance.

Williams Rentals is an equal housing opportunity company. Our properties are available to all qualified applicants, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, familial status, handicap or national origin. In accordance with fair-housing laws, we'll make reasonable accommodations to our rules, policies, practices, or services. We are not set up to accept Section 8 Vouchers from Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

(RLNE5781657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Summerglen Dr have any available units?
715 Summerglen Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 715 Summerglen Dr have?
Some of 715 Summerglen Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Summerglen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
715 Summerglen Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Summerglen Dr pet-friendly?
No, 715 Summerglen Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 715 Summerglen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 715 Summerglen Dr does offer parking.
Does 715 Summerglen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 Summerglen Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Summerglen Dr have a pool?
No, 715 Summerglen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 715 Summerglen Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 715 Summerglen Dr has accessible units.
Does 715 Summerglen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Summerglen Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Summerglen Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 715 Summerglen Dr has units with air conditioning.
