Amenities

This charming cottage house is located just 4 blocks from Texas A&M campus in the Southside Historic District. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, privacy fenced backyard, tile throughout. Lawncare & pest control provided by the owner. Will not be on the market long. Call a TM5 agent to schedule a showing today!