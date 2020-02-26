513 Nelson Lane

Amenities

Fantastic 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath with Huge Driveway! - This 4 bed/3.5 bath home is just minutes away from Texas A&M campus, close to a bus stop, and conveniently located on a cul-de-sac close to everything! Featuring a covered front porch and a HUGE wrap-around driveway with plenty of space for 4 cars + guests! Ample natural light fills the living area, which boasts raised ceilings and tons of space. The split floor plan has a spacious master bedroom downstairs, including a full bathroom and walk-in closet. The yard is surrounded by a wrought-iron fence and features a large deck and shade trees; great for entertaining! Don't miss this opportunity, call today for a private showing!



