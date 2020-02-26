All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 513 Nelson Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
513 Nelson Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

513 Nelson Lane

513 Nelson Lane · (888) 856-2281 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

513 Nelson Lane, College Station, TX 77840

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 513 Nelson Lane · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Fantastic 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath with Huge Driveway! - This 4 bed/3.5 bath home is just minutes away from Texas A&M campus, close to a bus stop, and conveniently located on a cul-de-sac close to everything! Featuring a covered front porch and a HUGE wrap-around driveway with plenty of space for 4 cars + guests! Ample natural light fills the living area, which boasts raised ceilings and tons of space. The split floor plan has a spacious master bedroom downstairs, including a full bathroom and walk-in closet. The yard is surrounded by a wrought-iron fence and features a large deck and shade trees; great for entertaining! Don't miss this opportunity, call today for a private showing!

(RLNE5522343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Nelson Lane have any available units?
513 Nelson Lane has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 513 Nelson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
513 Nelson Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Nelson Lane pet-friendly?
No, 513 Nelson Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 513 Nelson Lane offer parking?
No, 513 Nelson Lane does not offer parking.
Does 513 Nelson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Nelson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Nelson Lane have a pool?
No, 513 Nelson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 513 Nelson Lane have accessible units?
No, 513 Nelson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Nelson Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 Nelson Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Nelson Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Nelson Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 513 Nelson Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station 3 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with Gym
College Station Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TX
Bryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity