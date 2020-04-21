All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 503 George Bush Dr W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
503 George Bush Dr W
Last updated January 31 2020 at 12:42 PM

503 George Bush Dr W

503 George Bush Dr W · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

503 George Bush Dr W, College Station, TX 77840
Southside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 467 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
lobby
volleyball court
Looking to sublease my 1B/1B Towers Apartment at Park West in College Station!

Lease Term: May 20 - August 20 (OR END OF JULY)

- Walking distance to campus
- 5 Bus stops on complex site
- 50,000 ft^3 rooftop lounge and deck with private cabanas and cooking space
- 3 pools and hot tubs (Rooftop pool)
- 3 fitness centers
- 2 Sand Volleyball Courts
- Large Courtyards and Fire Pit
- Jogging Trail
- Over 50 Study Lounges
- Free printing stations
- Coffee Shop in Lobby
- Convenience Store in Lobby
- 24 Hour Front Desk
- Game Lounges
- FREE internet & Cable
- ALL Utilities included, No Caps!
- Pet friendly
- Dog park and cute outdoors area
- Open dining/living room
- Stacked washer/dryer in unit
- Dishwasher
- Carpet Bedroom
- Granite style counters & wood like flooring (Kitchen & Bathroom)

Love living here! It is quite, pet friendly, and the staff is especially great and helpful. They are always very friendly and informative and the maintenance is always fast and efficient, never any problems. The reason for subleasing is due to having an internship out of town and wont be living in here!

Ive done my best to include as much info as possible, but please feel free to PM me for any additional questions or concerns!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 George Bush Dr W have any available units?
503 George Bush Dr W has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 503 George Bush Dr W have?
Some of 503 George Bush Dr W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 George Bush Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
503 George Bush Dr W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 George Bush Dr W pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 George Bush Dr W is pet friendly.
Does 503 George Bush Dr W offer parking?
No, 503 George Bush Dr W does not offer parking.
Does 503 George Bush Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 George Bush Dr W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 George Bush Dr W have a pool?
Yes, 503 George Bush Dr W has a pool.
Does 503 George Bush Dr W have accessible units?
No, 503 George Bush Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 503 George Bush Dr W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 George Bush Dr W has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 George Bush Dr W have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 George Bush Dr W does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 503 George Bush Dr W?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station 3 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with Gym
College Station Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TX
Bryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity