503 George Bush Dr W

Looking to sublease my 1B/1B Towers Apartment at Park West in College Station!



Lease Term: May 20 - August 20 (OR END OF JULY)



- Walking distance to campus

- 5 Bus stops on complex site

- 50,000 ft^3 rooftop lounge and deck with private cabanas and cooking space

- 3 pools and hot tubs (Rooftop pool)

- 3 fitness centers

- 2 Sand Volleyball Courts

- Large Courtyards and Fire Pit

- Jogging Trail

- Over 50 Study Lounges

- Free printing stations

- Coffee Shop in Lobby

- Convenience Store in Lobby

- 24 Hour Front Desk

- Game Lounges

- FREE internet & Cable

- ALL Utilities included, No Caps!

- Pet friendly

- Dog park and cute outdoors area

- Open dining/living room

- Stacked washer/dryer in unit

- Dishwasher

- Carpet Bedroom

- Granite style counters & wood like flooring (Kitchen & Bathroom)



Love living here! It is quite, pet friendly, and the staff is especially great and helpful. They are always very friendly and informative and the maintenance is always fast and efficient, never any problems. The reason for subleasing is due to having an internship out of town and wont be living in here!



Ive done my best to include as much info as possible, but please feel free to PM me for any additional questions or concerns!