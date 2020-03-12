All apartments in College Station
Last updated April 14 2020 at 9:40 PM

4660 Raymond Stotzer

4660 Raymond Stotzer Parkway · (979) 574-0040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4660 Raymond Stotzer Parkway, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
All Bill included: Utilities, gas, and lawn care! A gorgeous 3/2 completely remodeled home is just short distance to TAMU West Campus and minutes to Kyle Field. This home features an open floor plan. Spacious living room with a beautiful fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, nice cabinets, and stainless appliance. Magnificent vinyl plank floor through out and title in bathroom floors. Very spacious bedrooms with nice two roomy full bath. Super big utility room with washer and dryer. New paint interior. 2" faux window blinds, beautiful light fixture. Fence backyard and wide open front yard providing a wonderful retreat. Move-in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4660 Raymond Stotzer have any available units?
4660 Raymond Stotzer has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4660 Raymond Stotzer have?
Some of 4660 Raymond Stotzer's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4660 Raymond Stotzer currently offering any rent specials?
4660 Raymond Stotzer isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4660 Raymond Stotzer pet-friendly?
No, 4660 Raymond Stotzer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 4660 Raymond Stotzer offer parking?
No, 4660 Raymond Stotzer does not offer parking.
Does 4660 Raymond Stotzer have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4660 Raymond Stotzer offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4660 Raymond Stotzer have a pool?
No, 4660 Raymond Stotzer does not have a pool.
Does 4660 Raymond Stotzer have accessible units?
No, 4660 Raymond Stotzer does not have accessible units.
Does 4660 Raymond Stotzer have units with dishwashers?
No, 4660 Raymond Stotzer does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4660 Raymond Stotzer have units with air conditioning?
No, 4660 Raymond Stotzer does not have units with air conditioning.
