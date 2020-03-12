4660 Raymond Stotzer

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

All Bill included: Utilities, gas, and lawn care! A gorgeous 3/2 completely remodeled home is just short distance to TAMU West Campus and minutes to Kyle Field. This home features an open floor plan. Spacious living room with a beautiful fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, nice cabinets, and stainless appliance. Magnificent vinyl plank floor through out and title in bathroom floors. Very spacious bedrooms with nice two roomy full bath. Super big utility room with washer and dryer. New paint interior. 2" faux window blinds, beautiful light fixture. Fence backyard and wide open front yard providing a wonderful retreat. Move-in Ready!