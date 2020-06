440 William D Fitch Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

A SLICE OF NEW YORK CITY RIGHT HERE IN SOUTH COLLEGE STATION. MODELED AFTER MANHATTAN'S SOHO AREA. CLEAN LINES AND BRAND NEW. AWESOME UPSTAIRS PATIO TO ENJOY THIS BEAUTIFUL TEXAS WEATHER. LOTS OF UPGRADES INCLUDING TILE SURROUND THROUGHOUT, WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING, PLUSH CARPET UPSTAIRS, GRANITE ON ALL COUNTER TOPS, BEAUTIFUL CABINETS, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH TOWERING CEILINGS. NEIGHBORHOOD ALSO FEATURES A DOG PARK AND FIREPLACE AREA TO SIT AND RELAX. THIS PLACE HAS A COOL VIBE WITH EASY ACCESS TO HWY 6 OR TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY!