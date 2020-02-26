435 Momma Bear Drive

Amenities

This luxurious Townhouse is FULLY furnished with: Beds, desks, furniture, end and night tables, bar stools, kitchen utensils, etc... Granite, stained concrete floors, vinyl windows, black appliances, spacious bedrooms, & much more! Most Utilities are included in rent. Located only ~2.5 miles from Texas A&M and only blocks from the TAMU Bus Route! The Barracks is a master-planned community offering resort-style amenities, including a Cable Wakeboarding Park, Sandy Beach, more than 7 Community Parks, a Sheet Wave Surfing Machine, a Recreation Venue that features a Lazy River, Private Cabanas & More!! Located minutes to dining, HEB grocery store, and Kyle Field. Corporate leases accepted.