Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:12 PM

435 Momma Bear Drive

435 Momma Bear Dr · (979) 693-0201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

435 Momma Bear Dr, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1748 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
ceiling fan
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This luxurious Townhouse is FULLY furnished with: Beds, desks, furniture, end and night tables, bar stools, kitchen utensils, etc... Granite, stained concrete floors, vinyl windows, black appliances, spacious bedrooms, & much more! Most Utilities are included in rent. Located only ~2.5 miles from Texas A&M and only blocks from the TAMU Bus Route! The Barracks is a master-planned community offering resort-style amenities, including a Cable Wakeboarding Park, Sandy Beach, more than 7 Community Parks, a Sheet Wave Surfing Machine, a Recreation Venue that features a Lazy River, Private Cabanas & More!! Located minutes to dining, HEB grocery store, and Kyle Field. Corporate leases accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Momma Bear Drive have any available units?
435 Momma Bear Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 435 Momma Bear Drive have?
Some of 435 Momma Bear Drive's amenities include granite counters, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Momma Bear Drive currently offering any rent specials?
435 Momma Bear Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Momma Bear Drive pet-friendly?
No, 435 Momma Bear Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 435 Momma Bear Drive offer parking?
No, 435 Momma Bear Drive does not offer parking.
Does 435 Momma Bear Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 Momma Bear Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Momma Bear Drive have a pool?
No, 435 Momma Bear Drive does not have a pool.
Does 435 Momma Bear Drive have accessible units?
No, 435 Momma Bear Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Momma Bear Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 Momma Bear Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 435 Momma Bear Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 Momma Bear Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
