Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available August 1, this updated and beautifully remodeled townhome offers a great floor plan and convenient location in South College Station! The floor plan offers three spacious bedrooms all with large closets and two full bathrooms. Bathrooms have gleaming granite topped counters along with tile surround showers. The private master retreat includes a large walk in shower and balcony off the bedroom. As a added bonus the town home includes a two car garage with extra storage space and fenced backyard with patio. The private neighborhood pool is just a short walk (approx 100 yards) away! Easy maintenance with lawn care included plus comes with a refrigerator. Close to ever growing Towerpoint shopping center anchored by HEB, retail, restaurants and more.