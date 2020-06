Amenities

Come see this charming 4/4 with an oversized driveway on the corner in a cul-de-sac! Just 5 miles from TAMU and quick to Wellborn road - the location is ideal. Fully fenced back yard and a ton of storage. Each bedroom has its own bathroom and the bedrooms are generously sized! Only two rooms are left in this amazing property. The wood floors are easy to keep clean and were installed last year! This is a "by the bedroom" lease at only $450 per month per room! Don't hesitate - this one won't last long!