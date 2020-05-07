3529 Haverford

Amenities

You won't want to miss this amazing, outstanding 4 bedroom, 4 bath townhouse with 2 car garage in University Heights with privacy fenced yard/patio. The amazing kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counter tops plus it has a great pantry. The bathroom countertops in all 4 baths are granite as well. This unit has great roomy closets. 3 bedrooms are downstairs and 1 bedroom is upstairs with landing area for desk/office. The garage fits 2 cars and has storage in the attic. Included in the rent, this unit includes internet, cable, lawn care and comes with tv mounted on wall in the living room. It also includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. You won't believe how nice these townhouses are and the value you get in this neighborhood. It is also close to shopping, restaurants, close to Texas A&M University campus too. Amenities include community pool, dog park and volleyball court - all for you! Unit is available for immediate move in or Fall 2020 prelease. Please show 3523 Haverford which is the model.