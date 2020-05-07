All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 3529 Haverford.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
3529 Haverford
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:26 PM

3529 Haverford

3529 Haverford Road · (830) 660-9172
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3529 Haverford Road, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1931 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
internet access
volleyball court
You won't want to miss this amazing, outstanding 4 bedroom, 4 bath townhouse with 2 car garage in University Heights with privacy fenced yard/patio. The amazing kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counter tops plus it has a great pantry. The bathroom countertops in all 4 baths are granite as well. This unit has great roomy closets. 3 bedrooms are downstairs and 1 bedroom is upstairs with landing area for desk/office. The garage fits 2 cars and has storage in the attic. Included in the rent, this unit includes internet, cable, lawn care and comes with tv mounted on wall in the living room. It also includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. You won't believe how nice these townhouses are and the value you get in this neighborhood. It is also close to shopping, restaurants, close to Texas A&M University campus too. Amenities include community pool, dog park and volleyball court - all for you! Unit is available for immediate move in or Fall 2020 prelease. Please show 3523 Haverford which is the model.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3529 Haverford have any available units?
3529 Haverford has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3529 Haverford have?
Some of 3529 Haverford's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3529 Haverford currently offering any rent specials?
3529 Haverford isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3529 Haverford pet-friendly?
Yes, 3529 Haverford is pet friendly.
Does 3529 Haverford offer parking?
Yes, 3529 Haverford does offer parking.
Does 3529 Haverford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3529 Haverford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3529 Haverford have a pool?
Yes, 3529 Haverford has a pool.
Does 3529 Haverford have accessible units?
No, 3529 Haverford does not have accessible units.
Does 3529 Haverford have units with dishwashers?
No, 3529 Haverford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3529 Haverford have units with air conditioning?
No, 3529 Haverford does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3529 Haverford?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station 3 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with Gym
College Station Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TX
Bryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity