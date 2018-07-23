All apartments in College Station
3400 Coastal Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

3400 Coastal Drive

3400 Coastal Drive · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3400 Coastal Drive, College Station, TX 77845
Southwood Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1375 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020: ONE YEAR + LEASE ONLY $1375.00/month
Tile floors have been upgraded to wood looking vinyl plank! Very pretty! Lovely 3 bed 2 bath Brick house located in Southwood Valley just down the street from the Brian Bachmann Community Park and swimming pool off Rock Prairie Rd.

Upgrades included vaulted ceiling, Wood looking Vinyl Plank in living and kitchen, Recent paint, covered awning in the privately fenced backyard. Recent Convection oven, walk-in closet in master. Big shade trees. Two car garage with door opener. Washer/Dryer negotiable. Located in the Southwood Valley Elementary School area. Walk to the Brothers Pond Park and Pool at the other end of the street.

Convenient to grocery, restaurants, the Med, Scott & White.  Easy Access to Texas A&M. Pet Friendly

Call Myke at 979-777-4168

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3400-coastal-dr-college-station-tx-77845-usa/e3a54c78-e3b1-45ca-9549-075c03eb6fb0

(RLNE5683787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Coastal Drive have any available units?
3400 Coastal Drive has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3400 Coastal Drive have?
Some of 3400 Coastal Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Coastal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Coastal Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Coastal Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3400 Coastal Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3400 Coastal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3400 Coastal Drive does offer parking.
Does 3400 Coastal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3400 Coastal Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Coastal Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3400 Coastal Drive has a pool.
Does 3400 Coastal Drive have accessible units?
No, 3400 Coastal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Coastal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 Coastal Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3400 Coastal Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3400 Coastal Drive has units with air conditioning.
