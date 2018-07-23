3400 Coastal Drive

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020: ONE YEAR + LEASE ONLY $1375.00/month

Tile floors have been upgraded to wood looking vinyl plank! Very pretty! Lovely 3 bed 2 bath Brick house located in Southwood Valley just down the street from the Brian Bachmann Community Park and swimming pool off Rock Prairie Rd.



Upgrades included vaulted ceiling, Wood looking Vinyl Plank in living and kitchen, Recent paint, covered awning in the privately fenced backyard. Recent Convection oven, walk-in closet in master. Big shade trees. Two car garage with door opener. Washer/Dryer negotiable. Located in the Southwood Valley Elementary School area. Walk to the Brothers Pond Park and Pool at the other end of the street.



Convenient to grocery, restaurants, the Med, Scott & White. Easy Access to Texas A&M. Pet Friendly



Call Myke at 979-777-4168



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3400-coastal-dr-college-station-tx-77845-usa/e3a54c78-e3b1-45ca-9549-075c03eb6fb0



