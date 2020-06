Amenities

granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities

Adorable 4 bedroom house located in South College Station! Just a short commute down Wellborn to campus or cut through newly expanded Holleman to get to 2818. Large bedrooms and spacious bathrooms and closets. This house has a floor plan that maximizes bedroom space! Easily maintained with stained concrete, wood cabinets, and granite countertops. Managed by 979 Properties. Owner pays for lawn care and pest control.