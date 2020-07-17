All apartments in College Station
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3313 Wakewell Ct

3313 Wakewell Court · (979) 450-8056
Location

3313 Wakewell Court, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3313 Wakewell Ct · Avail. Aug 14

$1,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1853 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
3313 Wakewell Ct Available 08/14/20 3313 Wakewell Ct. - PRELEASE FALL 2020! THE BARRACKS continues to be the BEST PLACE TO LIVE IN AGGIELAND!! These luxurious townhomes feature: Granite, stained concrete floors, vinyl windows, black appliances, HUGE bedrooms, & much more! Located only ~2.5 miles from Texas A&M! The Barracks is an exclusive master-planned community offering resort style amenities, including a CABLE WAKEBOARDING PARK, Sandy Beach, more than 7 Community Parks, a Sheet Wave Surfing Machine and a $16M Recreation Venue that will feature an In-House Brewery, Upscale Restaurant, a Lazy River, Private Cabanas & More!! The HOA even provides Digital Cable & Internet, full lawn, and all exterior maintenance. These will go FAST!

(RLNE4693809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 Wakewell Ct have any available units?
3313 Wakewell Ct has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3313 Wakewell Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3313 Wakewell Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 Wakewell Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3313 Wakewell Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3313 Wakewell Ct offer parking?
No, 3313 Wakewell Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3313 Wakewell Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 Wakewell Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 Wakewell Ct have a pool?
No, 3313 Wakewell Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3313 Wakewell Ct have accessible units?
No, 3313 Wakewell Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 Wakewell Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3313 Wakewell Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3313 Wakewell Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3313 Wakewell Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
