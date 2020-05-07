3209 Papa Bear Drive

Amenities

Come check out this well-maintained 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome at The Barracks. Featuring granite countertops, stained concrete floors, vinyl windows, black appliances, HUGE bedrooms, an alarm system, and much much more. The Barracks is a master-planned community offering resort style amenities, including a CABLE WAKEBOARDING PARK, Sandy Beach, more than 7 Community Parks, a Sheet Wave Surfing Machine and a $16M Recreation Venue that will feature an In-House Brewery, Upscale Restaurant, a Lazy River, Private Cabanas & More!!