Last updated February 18 2020 at 9:33 PM

3209 Papa Bear Drive

3209 Papa Bear Dr · (936) 245-7386
Location

3209 Papa Bear Dr, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1261 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
ceiling fan
alarm system
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
Come check out this well-maintained 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome at The Barracks. Featuring granite countertops, stained concrete floors, vinyl windows, black appliances, HUGE bedrooms, an alarm system, and much much more. The Barracks is a master-planned community offering resort style amenities, including a CABLE WAKEBOARDING PARK, Sandy Beach, more than 7 Community Parks, a Sheet Wave Surfing Machine and a $16M Recreation Venue that will feature an In-House Brewery, Upscale Restaurant, a Lazy River, Private Cabanas & More!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Papa Bear Drive have any available units?
3209 Papa Bear Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3209 Papa Bear Drive have?
Some of 3209 Papa Bear Drive's amenities include granite counters, ceiling fan, and alarm system. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 Papa Bear Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Papa Bear Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Papa Bear Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3209 Papa Bear Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 3209 Papa Bear Drive offer parking?
No, 3209 Papa Bear Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3209 Papa Bear Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3209 Papa Bear Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Papa Bear Drive have a pool?
No, 3209 Papa Bear Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3209 Papa Bear Drive have accessible units?
No, 3209 Papa Bear Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Papa Bear Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3209 Papa Bear Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3209 Papa Bear Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3209 Papa Bear Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
