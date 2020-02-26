Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

309 B Sterling Available 08/05/20 3 bedroom 1 bath House Near TAMU Shuttle! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath with study, central a/h, w/d connections, all black appliances, carpet, ceramic tile, laminate wood flooring, fenced back yard with lawn care provided, exterior storage closet, wolf pen creek area, new sprinkler system. Close to TAMU Shuttle. Pets welcome with a pet deposit per pet, please call today for details and to schedule your appointment to view!!! Housing vouchers not accepted.



If you feel this is the home for you please call our office at 979-764-7368 to schedule a viewing! Act fast because great homes like this don't last long on the market. Also, check out our website to view an up to date list of all the different properties we have available! www.twincityproperties.com



