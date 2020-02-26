All apartments in College Station
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

309 B Sterling

309 Sterling St · (979) 764-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

309 Sterling St, College Station, TX 77840
Wolf Pen Creek District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 309 B Sterling · Avail. Aug 5

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 944 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
309 B Sterling Available 08/05/20 3 bedroom 1 bath House Near TAMU Shuttle! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath with study, central a/h, w/d connections, all black appliances, carpet, ceramic tile, laminate wood flooring, fenced back yard with lawn care provided, exterior storage closet, wolf pen creek area, new sprinkler system. Close to TAMU Shuttle. Pets welcome with a pet deposit per pet, please call today for details and to schedule your appointment to view!!! Housing vouchers not accepted.

If you feel this is the home for you please call our office at 979-764-7368 to schedule a viewing! Act fast because great homes like this don't last long on the market. Also, check out our website to view an up to date list of all the different properties we have available! www.twincityproperties.com

(RLNE5827353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 B Sterling have any available units?
309 B Sterling has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 309 B Sterling have?
Some of 309 B Sterling's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 B Sterling currently offering any rent specials?
309 B Sterling isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 B Sterling pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 B Sterling is pet friendly.
Does 309 B Sterling offer parking?
No, 309 B Sterling does not offer parking.
Does 309 B Sterling have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 B Sterling does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 B Sterling have a pool?
No, 309 B Sterling does not have a pool.
Does 309 B Sterling have accessible units?
No, 309 B Sterling does not have accessible units.
Does 309 B Sterling have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 B Sterling does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 B Sterling have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 B Sterling does not have units with air conditioning.
