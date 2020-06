Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A nice and spacious 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bath with attached two-car garage home will be ready by mid August. This beautiful home features open floor plan with tile floor downstairs. Very specious 4 bedrooms up have a Jack & Jill bathroom. Double vanities in both bathrooms. Nice kitchen with appliances including the refrigerator and washer/dryer. Nice and big fenced backyard for relaxing and entertainment. Great location and easy access to TAMU, the mall, shopping, restaurants.