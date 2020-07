Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This house is in a great location in central College Station, it's close to everything. Also a great home for working from home / sheltering in place as it has two dining areas and two living areas. There is a family room with a fireplace and a bigger living room with big windows for light that would be fabulous office space. The patio has been extended with decking and is under a large shade tree. The back yard is large and bends around the house. The whole inside will be freshly painted (light grey) and cleaned prior to August 1. Hall bath has two sinks, master has a jacuzzi tub and shower. 9 month lease gets me back in my normal cycle but we can discuss.