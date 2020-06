Amenities

2508 Crosstimbers Available 08/03/20 2/1.5 Condo unit in College Station near Wolf Pen Creek - College Station, 2 story, 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath Townhome with fenced patio located just off Southwest Parkway E. Recently added tile in hallway and dining room, freshly painted, high ceiling living room and on bus route. Addition of any pets will increase the rent $20 a month. Washer / Dryer included with lease. Front yard lawn maintenance is included. All electric.



(RLNE3101229)