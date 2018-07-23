2507 Hickory Drive

Amenities

Available August 10th. Brick duplex with fenced side yard. This spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bath has raised ceiling, wood laminate floors in the living room & carpet in the bedrooms only. In house utility room with full size washer & dryer plus overhead storage. . Tenant pays electric, water, sewer & garbage. Owner takes care of lawn front & back common area but not enclosed patio. Well equipped kitchen with built-in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, all electric stove & nice size pantry. Rear entry off of private 2 space parking pad and additional parking on the street out front. Deposit the Same as the rent.