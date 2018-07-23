All apartments in College Station
Last updated May 12 2020

2507 Hickory Drive

2507 Hickory Drive · (979) 219-1879
Location

2507 Hickory Drive, College Station, TX 77840

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available August 10th. Brick duplex with fenced side yard. This spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bath has raised ceiling, wood laminate floors in the living room & carpet in the bedrooms only. In house utility room with full size washer & dryer plus overhead storage. . Tenant pays electric, water, sewer & garbage. Owner takes care of lawn front & back common area but not enclosed patio. Well equipped kitchen with built-in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, all electric stove & nice size pantry. Rear entry off of private 2 space parking pad and additional parking on the street out front. Deposit the Same as the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 Hickory Drive have any available units?
2507 Hickory Drive has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2507 Hickory Drive have?
Some of 2507 Hickory Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 Hickory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2507 Hickory Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 Hickory Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2507 Hickory Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 2507 Hickory Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2507 Hickory Drive does offer parking.
Does 2507 Hickory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2507 Hickory Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 Hickory Drive have a pool?
No, 2507 Hickory Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2507 Hickory Drive have accessible units?
No, 2507 Hickory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 Hickory Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2507 Hickory Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2507 Hickory Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2507 Hickory Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
