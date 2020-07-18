2429 Chinook Way.

Amenities

Brand New, Modern Townhome located in Barron Crossing. The Brooklyn is modeled after the Soho area with its modern NYC vibe. Inside you will find an open concept living/dining/kitchen area equipped w/ spacious island, granite countertops, new stainless appliances, and designer touches such as it stylish backsplash! Downstairs also includes a half-bath, laundry room, access to the attached 2-car garage, and outside iron fenced porch which backs up to the waterfront pond with walking and seating areas. Upstairs find a master suite with extra large walk in shower, two more bedrooms, and a full bath. Facility also includes a dog park and is conveniently located to many restaurants & shopping.