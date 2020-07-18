All apartments in College Station
Find more places like
2429 Chinook Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
2429 Chinook Way
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:23 PM

2429 Chinook Way

2429 Chinook Way · (979) 574-8105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2429 Chinook Way, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New, Modern Townhome located in Barron Crossing. The Brooklyn is modeled after the Soho area with its modern NYC vibe. Inside you will find an open concept living/dining/kitchen area equipped w/ spacious island, granite countertops, new stainless appliances, and designer touches such as it stylish backsplash! Downstairs also includes a half-bath, laundry room, access to the attached 2-car garage, and outside iron fenced porch which backs up to the waterfront pond with walking and seating areas. Upstairs find a master suite with extra large walk in shower, two more bedrooms, and a full bath. Facility also includes a dog park and is conveniently located to many restaurants & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2429 Chinook Way have any available units?
2429 Chinook Way has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2429 Chinook Way have?
Some of 2429 Chinook Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2429 Chinook Way currently offering any rent specials?
2429 Chinook Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 Chinook Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2429 Chinook Way is pet friendly.
Does 2429 Chinook Way offer parking?
Yes, 2429 Chinook Way offers parking.
Does 2429 Chinook Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2429 Chinook Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 Chinook Way have a pool?
No, 2429 Chinook Way does not have a pool.
Does 2429 Chinook Way have accessible units?
No, 2429 Chinook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 Chinook Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2429 Chinook Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2429 Chinook Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2429 Chinook Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
Briarwood Apartments
1201 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Parcside Townhomes
2500 Central Park Ln
College Station, TX 77840
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with GymsCollege Station Apartments with PoolsCollege Station Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TXBryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TXBellville, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek DistrictSouthern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College SystemSam Houston State UniversityBaylor College of Medicine