Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:34 PM

2382 Kendal Green

2382 Kendall Green Circle · (979) 218-2315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2382 Kendall Green Circle, College Station, TX 77845
Castlegate

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1566 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TWO WORDS: MUST SEE! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent in Castlegate features a full package....quality, convenience and comfort. Driving up you will be greeted by a large and beautiful Crepe Myrtle tree that boosts your curb appeal times ten, walking through the front door you will immediately notice just how cozy this rock fireplace can be. The kitchen boasts natural light, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The backyard is oversized, each bedroom feel ginormous, and the washer and dryer stays! Come seal the deal on this full package today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2382 Kendal Green have any available units?
2382 Kendal Green has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2382 Kendal Green have?
Some of 2382 Kendal Green's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2382 Kendal Green currently offering any rent specials?
2382 Kendal Green isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2382 Kendal Green pet-friendly?
No, 2382 Kendal Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 2382 Kendal Green offer parking?
Yes, 2382 Kendal Green does offer parking.
Does 2382 Kendal Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2382 Kendal Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2382 Kendal Green have a pool?
No, 2382 Kendal Green does not have a pool.
Does 2382 Kendal Green have accessible units?
No, 2382 Kendal Green does not have accessible units.
Does 2382 Kendal Green have units with dishwashers?
No, 2382 Kendal Green does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2382 Kendal Green have units with air conditioning?
No, 2382 Kendal Green does not have units with air conditioning.
