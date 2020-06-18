2382 Kendal Green

Amenities

TWO WORDS: MUST SEE! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent in Castlegate features a full package....quality, convenience and comfort. Driving up you will be greeted by a large and beautiful Crepe Myrtle tree that boosts your curb appeal times ten, walking through the front door you will immediately notice just how cozy this rock fireplace can be. The kitchen boasts natural light, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The backyard is oversized, each bedroom feel ginormous, and the washer and dryer stays! Come seal the deal on this full package today!