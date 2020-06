Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in highly desired Castlegate community. The open floor plan with solid surface floors in main living areas create an airy and comfortable living space. The large master suite with en-suite bath and walk-in closets completest the over 1,500 square feet of home. Large fenced back yard with patio will ease any hard day at work and large 2 car-attached garage will accommodate many storage needs.