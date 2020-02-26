All apartments in College Station
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:50 AM

214 Montclair Ave.

214 Montclair Ave · No Longer Available






Location

214 Montclair Ave, College Station, TX 77840
Southside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
FALL 2020 PRE-LEASE! This home includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and a full size washer/dryer! The bathroom is tiled and has a full size bathtub. There is plenty of yard surrounding the house with a fenced backyard. Parking is right next to the house. Pets on case by case basis with additional deposit. You don't want to miss out on this opportunity to live so close to campus! If you would like to schedule a viewing, please text Kayla with The Legacy Team at 979-587-8386.
Rent: $950 Deposit: $950

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Montclair Ave. have any available units?
214 Montclair Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 214 Montclair Ave. have?
Some of 214 Montclair Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Montclair Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
214 Montclair Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Montclair Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Montclair Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 214 Montclair Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 214 Montclair Ave. does offer parking.
Does 214 Montclair Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 Montclair Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Montclair Ave. have a pool?
No, 214 Montclair Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 214 Montclair Ave. have accessible units?
No, 214 Montclair Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Montclair Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Montclair Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Montclair Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 214 Montclair Ave. has units with air conditioning.
