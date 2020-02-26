214 Montclair Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

FALL 2020 PRE-LEASE! This home includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and a full size washer/dryer! The bathroom is tiled and has a full size bathtub. There is plenty of yard surrounding the house with a fenced backyard. Parking is right next to the house. Pets on case by case basis with additional deposit. You don't want to miss out on this opportunity to live so close to campus! If you would like to schedule a viewing, please text Kayla with The Legacy Team at 979-587-8386.

Rent: $950 Deposit: $950